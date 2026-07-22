First Trust Advisors LP Has $429.89 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,221 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of American Express worth $429,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $438,975,000 after buying an additional 616,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Down 0.3%

AXP opened at $351.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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