First Trust Advisors LP Has $45.47 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 30,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:APD opened at $298.57 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $289.26 and its 200 day moving average is $285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here