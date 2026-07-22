First Trust Advisors LP Has $497.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,401 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 115,276 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Travelers Companies worth $497,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.26 and a 52-week high of $371.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting Travelers Companies

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Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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