First Trust Advisors LP Has $807.29 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330,537 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,210 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of International Business Machines worth $807,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 38.6% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.1% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 49,663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Susquehanna initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $375.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $210.44 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $263.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.05. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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