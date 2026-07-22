First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,719 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of GE Aerospace worth $550,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Article Title

The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Article Title

Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted ongoing supply-chain and parts-delivery bottlenecks in the aerospace industry, which could limit how quickly GE Aerospace converts strong demand into revenue growth. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $337.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.00. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $254.66 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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