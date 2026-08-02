First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about FTI Consulting

Here are the key news stories impacting FTI Consulting this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached a record $993.5 million , up 5.3% year over year and broadly in line with analyst expectations. Growth was led by Corporate Finance, Technology, and Forensic and Litigation Consulting. FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue reached a record , up 5.3% year over year and broadly in line with analyst expectations. Growth was led by Corporate Finance, Technology, and Forensic and Litigation Consulting. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased to $2.16 from $2.13 a year earlier after excluding $6.6 million of extraordinary litigation-related expenses. Operating cash flow improved sharply to $152.3 million for the quarter, supporting capital returns. FTI Consulting Posts Record Q2 Revenue, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Adjusted EPS increased to from $2.13 a year earlier after excluding $6.6 million of extraordinary litigation-related expenses. Operating cash flow improved sharply to $152.3 million for the quarter, supporting capital returns. Positive Sentiment: FTI Consulting repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $390.9 million during the quarter and has about $344 million remaining under its buyback authorization, potentially supporting per-share results.

FTI Consulting repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $390.9 million during the quarter and has about $344 million remaining under its buyback authorization, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $3.94 billion to $4.10 billion and introduced adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10 to $9.70, indicating confidence in underlying operations.

The company reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of and introduced adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10 to $9.70, indicating confidence in underlying operations. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.16 missed the $2.26 consensus estimate, while revenue was slightly below the $997.6 million consensus. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $1.99 from $2.13, and net income declined to $57.8 million from $71.7 million.

Adjusted EPS of $2.16 missed the $2.26 consensus estimate, while revenue was slightly below the $997.6 million consensus. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $1.99 from $2.13, and net income declined to $57.8 million from $71.7 million. Negative Sentiment: Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to $8.70-$9.30 from $8.90-$9.60, below the roughly $9.23 analyst expectation. Management attributed the gap partly to anticipated litigation-related expenses.

Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to from $8.90-$9.60, below the roughly $9.23 analyst expectation. Management attributed the gap partly to anticipated litigation-related expenses. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA fell to $104.5 million from $111.6 million, reducing the margin to 10.5% from 11.8%. Higher compensation, selling expenses, interest costs, and weakness in Economic Consulting pressured profitability. Net debt also increased substantially as buybacks were funded with debt.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton acquired 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of -0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $165.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $993.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.75 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 6.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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