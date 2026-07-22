First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,654,429 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685,562 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,654,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Datadog worth $435,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Datadog by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its position in Datadog by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 670.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Read More

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Article Title

JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Article Title

Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Article Title

Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a headline noting that DDOG stock fell in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after its recent rally. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,309 shares of company stock worth $317,712,002 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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