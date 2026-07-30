First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,429,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of SoFi Technologies worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance. SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 42.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, ahead of the $1.11 billion forecast. SoFi Technologies earnings report

SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 42.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, ahead of the $1.11 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Record operating growth and higher revenue outlook. Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, and quarterly loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. SoFi raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst estimate. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting the company’s cross-selling strategy. Reuters SoFi revenue forecast

Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, and quarterly loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. SoFi raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst estimate. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting the company’s cross-selling strategy. Positive Sentiment: Long-term investment remains a potential growth driver. Management highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity, customer service and financial-product engagement. An analyst also upgraded SoFi to Strong Buy following the valuation correction and robust results. SoFi Technologies investment analysis

Management highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity, customer service and financial-product engagement. An analyst also upgraded SoFi to Strong Buy following the valuation correction and robust results. Neutral Sentiment: Profit guidance was maintained. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance remains $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may have wanted a larger earnings increase to accompany the stronger revenue outlook.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance remains $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may have wanted a larger earnings increase to accompany the stronger revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned about profitability and execution. SoFi is continuing to spend heavily on growth and AI, potentially limiting near-term margins. The earnings beat therefore failed to offset worries about the cost of expansion, valuation and the company’s ability to convert rapid revenue growth into stronger profits. Why SoFi stock is falling

SoFi is continuing to spend heavily on growth and AI, potentially limiting near-term margins. The earnings beat therefore failed to offset worries about the cost of expansion, valuation and the company’s ability to convert rapid revenue growth into stronger profits. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate uncertainty adds pressure. SoFi’s lending business remains sensitive to borrowing costs, funding conditions and credit performance. Investors are weighing stable credit quality against uncertainty over the U.S. rate path and future loan growth.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 8.9%

SOFI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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