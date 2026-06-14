First Turn Management LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321,655 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.52% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Negative Sentiment: A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Article: UniQure Rocked by Wave of High-Level Insider Stock Sales

A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook.

Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has already been trending above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so some of the selling may simply reflect profit-taking after a strong move rather than a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Equities analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,453.24. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 7,552 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $196,729.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,681.75. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 85,817 shares of company stock worth $2,232,383 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report).

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