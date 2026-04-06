FirstService Corporation $FSV Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV - Free Report) TSE: FSV by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 3.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FirstService worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 63.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FirstService by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FirstService Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.64%.FirstService's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from FirstService's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

See Also

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