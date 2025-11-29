Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,194 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fiserv from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fiserv from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here