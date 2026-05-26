Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,265 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,950,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $944.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,005.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,220.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here