Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires 10,511 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,708 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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