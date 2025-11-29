Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Stock Holdings Lifted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,871 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 2.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 1.14% of Five Below worth $82,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $202,083,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $83,147,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $110,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 433.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 626,077 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.00 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

