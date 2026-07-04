Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 104,600 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after purchasing an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here