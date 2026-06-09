Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Astera Labs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 195,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $346.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $372.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock valued at $480,893,146. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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