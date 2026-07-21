Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,323 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sandisk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC grew its position in Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

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Sandisk Trading Up 2.7%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,743.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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