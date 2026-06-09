Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,047 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Flowserve by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 452,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 373,072 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

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