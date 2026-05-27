Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 435.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,084,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

TSLA stock opened at $433.59 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $389.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 397.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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