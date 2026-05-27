Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,989,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after acquiring an additional 188,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,128,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $763,675,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,258,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $769,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,979 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,726,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 529,305 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $237.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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