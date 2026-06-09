Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $19.65 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,245 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.83 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $629.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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