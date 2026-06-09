Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $32.44 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,146 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 155,074 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $32,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at $79,369,743.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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