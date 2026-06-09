Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 29,490 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,782 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $327.16 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here