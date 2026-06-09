Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 26,450 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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