Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,880,835 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 569.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.39% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $358,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,770,647,000 after acquiring an additional 413,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,653,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,154,914,000 after acquiring an additional 837,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,875,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,571,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,228,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.00.

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Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,424. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.67 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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