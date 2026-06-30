Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.0% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $941.45.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $1,033.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $902.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.31. The stock has a market cap of $475.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.25 and a twelve month high of $1,057.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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