Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lowered by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,152 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 31,920 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCP Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8%

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

