Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Forsta AP Fonden's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $247,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,149.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,009.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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