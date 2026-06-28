Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,545 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. How Citigroup's Stress Test Success Strengthens Shareholder Returns

Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment:

Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also cited in a stock-picking note on Micron, where the bank said strong memory demand could benefit SanDisk; this is more about Citigroup’s analyst commentary than a direct driver for C shares. Micron is soaring after blowout earnings report. That's good news for this other memory chipmaker, Citigroup says

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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