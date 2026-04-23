Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,225.33.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.0%

LLY stock opened at $921.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $964.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $870.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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