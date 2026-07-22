Fortis Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 26,969 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 51,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 449,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $2,858,000. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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