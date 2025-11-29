Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,968 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Fortive were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in Fortive by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $53.48 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortive wasn't on the list.

While Fortive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here