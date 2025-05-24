Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,238 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company's stock worth $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company's stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company's stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.50.

Shares of MAR opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $266.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

