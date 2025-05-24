Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 2,720 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,234 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company's stock worth $38,524,976,000 after buying an additional 1,592,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company's stock worth $9,457,000,000 after buying an additional 1,267,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company's stock worth $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company's stock worth $3,386,194,000 after buying an additional 1,209,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here