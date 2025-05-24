Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 7,139 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.73.

WFC stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

