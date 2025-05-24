Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

GS stock opened at $598.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average is $581.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $593.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here