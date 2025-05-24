Forum Financial Management LP Buys 2,227 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Chubb were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CB opened at $286.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $288.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.06. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb's payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

