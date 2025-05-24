Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.25 and a 200-day moving average of $352.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

