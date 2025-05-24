Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WTM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WTM opened at $1,782.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,795.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,868.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,666.22 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider White Mountains Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and White Mountains Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While White Mountains Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here