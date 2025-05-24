Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,929 shares of company stock worth $5,644,780. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 290.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here