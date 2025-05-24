Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Danaher were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $8,044,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,922 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.71. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

