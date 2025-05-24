Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.07 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,105 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UBS Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank's stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

