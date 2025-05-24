Forum Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company's stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.97.

NYSE:C opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

