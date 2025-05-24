Forum Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 536.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.54 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

