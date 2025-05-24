Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 28,879 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,827 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,619,000 after acquiring an additional 408,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,587,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company's stock worth $182,164,000 after acquiring an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business's revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi's previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

