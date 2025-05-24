Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC - Free Report) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,585 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 199,171 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,382,140 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,246 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $23,440,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -866,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

