Fourier Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fourier Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Broadcom makes up about 7.7% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AVGO opened at $411.07 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $368.97 and its 200 day moving average is $355.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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