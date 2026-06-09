Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 6,476 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 441.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9%

LNG opened at $236.61 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. The company's 50 day moving average price is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here