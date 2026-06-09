Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 603.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,504,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $337,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,044,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8%

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The business had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

See Also

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