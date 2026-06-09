Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in BlackRock $BLK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,699 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. BlackRock makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $993.89 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,034.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,051.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several BlackRock-managed closed-end funds announced monthly dividend declarations, including income, equity, sector, and technology funds. While these payouts are routine, they reinforce BlackRock’s broad product lineup and income-generating franchise. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust declares $0.0839 dividend

Several BlackRock-managed closed-end funds announced monthly dividend declarations, including income, equity, sector, and technology funds. While these payouts are routine, they reinforce BlackRock’s broad product lineup and income-generating franchise. Positive Sentiment: Evercore lowered its price target on BlackRock to $1,140 from $1,220, but kept an Outperform rating, implying the firm still sees upside from current levels. Evercore adjusts price target on BlackRock

Evercore lowered its price target on BlackRock to $1,140 from $1,220, but kept an rating, implying the firm still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock was mentioned in coverage about the DTCC tokenization push alongside major financial firms, highlighting its role in market infrastructure and digital asset initiatives, but this is more strategic context than a near-term earnings driver. Ripple Prime Joins DTCC’s Tokenization Push Alongside BlackRock and JPMorgan

BlackRock was mentioned in coverage about the DTCC tokenization push alongside major financial firms, highlighting its role in market infrastructure and digital asset initiatives, but this is more strategic context than a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Cointelegraph reported that spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.7 billion in weekly outflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT accounting for most of the redemptions. That could weigh on sentiment around BlackRock’s rapidly growing ETF business if outflows continue. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as outflow streak hits four weeks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,264.61.

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About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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